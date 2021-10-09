Piqua beats Tipp in Miami Valley League showdown, stays unbeaten

PIQUA – Jasiah Medley rushed for a career-high 308 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead unbeaten Piqua to a 42-23 victory over Tippecanoe on Friday night.
The Indians, ranked No. 3 in the state in Division II, ran their record to 8-0 and 7-0 in the Miami Valley League to take control of the Miami Division race. Tipp fell to 6-2, 6-1.
Medley was unstoppable in the first half with touchdown runs of 60 and 74 yards. The first one was the first play from scrimmage, and the second was the first play of the possession.
Medley added a 56-yard run in the second quarter to the Tipp 18 to set up quarterback Brady Ouhl’s 1-yard touchdown run around the right end. Medley finished the half with 198 yards on seven carries.
Medley had 20 carries and tied his career with four touchdowns and has 20 TDs this season rushing and 21 overall. He surpassed 1,000 yards and now has 1,067.
Tipp’s offense had more success against Piqua than any opponent this season. The Indians had allowed only 20 points entering the game. Quarterback Liam Poronsky scored on runs of 19 and 1 yards.