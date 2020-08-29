Piqua snaps 4-game losing streak against Troy

They added to their lead midway through the second quarter when Brady Uohl kept the ball on third-and-3 and scampered around right end untouched for a 44-yard touchdown.

The PAT kick was wide left, but Piqua still held a 13-3 lead with 5:31 to go in the half.

Troy looked poised to cut into the lead two minutes later after a 48-yard pass from Josh Mayfield to Kleinhenz, but Jasaiah Medley’s touchdown-saving tackle at the Piqua 28 would prove large.

Mayfield converted a third down with a 17-yard scrambled to the Piqua 6 only to see the Trojans fumble the ball away a play later. Damien Lawson covered it for the Indians at the 2.

After forcing a punt, Troy again drove inside the Piqua 10 but came away empty when Ca’ron Coleman intercepted Mayfield in the end zone.

The Indians went right back to it in the third quarter, forcing a three-and-out then taking advantage of a short field thanks to a Troy facemask penalty on punt coverage.

Starting at the Trojan 39, Piqua needed only four plays do add to its lead with a 5-yard touchdown run by Bryson Roberts.

That gave the hosts a 19-3 lead, where it stayed after an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt.

Troy wasn’t done, though. The Trojans struck back with a 4-yard touchdown run by La’Manual Kemp-Short with 4:19 left in the third quarter.

The Indians capped the scoring with an interception return for a touchdown in the final minute.