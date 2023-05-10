Pitchers combine on two-hitter as Dragons beat Chiefs

Dayton pitchers Chase Petty, Carson Rudd and Donovan Benoit combined to allow just two hits while Michael Trautwein hit a three-run home run as the Dragons defeated the Peoria Chiefs 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
Petty, considered by several rating services as the top pitching prospect in the Cincinnati Reds farm system, made his first appearance of the season, starting the game for the Dragons. Petty went four innings, throwing 64 pitches, allowing one run on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts. After the first inning, Petty retired nine of the 10 batters he faced.
The Dragons took a in the top of the first when Blake Dunn reached on an infield single, went to second on a wild pitch, to third on a groundout, and scored on Austin Hendrick’s groundout to third base to make it 1-0. Peoria responded with their only run of the day in the bottom of the first.
The Dragons (13-16) regained the lead in the fourth when Tyler Callihan opened the inning with a single to left and scored from first when Austin Callihan doubled off the right field fence and the Peoria right fielder threw wildly back to the infield to make it 2-1.
Rudd replaced Petty to start the fifth inning. He allowed a single to the first batter he faced and then retired the next 12, including seven on strikeouts.
With the Dragons still leading 2-1, Michael Trautwein delivered a two-out, three-run home run in the ninth to give Dayton a 5-1 lead. Benoit issued a lead-off walk in the bottom of the ninth but got a double play ball followed by a strikeout to end the game.
Rudd (3-2) earned the victory with four near-perfect innings of relief.
THURSDAY’S GAME
Dayton at Peoria, 7:35 p.m., 980
