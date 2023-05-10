Pitchers combine on two-hitter as Dragons beat Chiefs

Petty, considered by several rating services as the top pitching prospect in the Cincinnati Reds farm system, made his first appearance of the season, starting the game for the Dragons. Petty went four innings, throwing 64 pitches, allowing one run on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts. After the first inning, Petty retired nine of the 10 batters he faced.

The Dragons took a in the top of the first when Blake Dunn reached on an infield single, went to second on a wild pitch, to third on a groundout, and scored on Austin Hendrick’s groundout to third base to make it 1-0. Peoria responded with their only run of the day in the bottom of the first.