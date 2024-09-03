Playoff bound: Dayton Dragons clinch first postseason berth since 2017

What a thrill to hear the great ⁦@TomNichols02⁩ call the final out as the ⁦⁦@DragonsBaseball⁩ clinch their first postseason berth in 7 years. Congratulations to Dragons owners Greg & Marti Rosenbaum, who made the trip here for the game. ⁦@MiLB⁩ ⁦@Reds⁩ pic.twitter.com/8nXRpFL95Q — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 2, 2024

The Dragons (39-22) will play first-half East winner Lake County at home at 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 10 to start a three-game semifinal series. Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, will be played at Lake County. Wisconsin and either Quad Cities or Peoria will face off in the West Division series.

The best-of-three finals begin Sept. 15 at the West champion. The Dragons, if they advance, would host Game 2 of the finals on Sept. 17 and Game 3 on Sept. 18, if necessary.

Dayton scored the only run without benefit of a hit in the sixth inning.

After Jay Allen II led off with a walk, Ethan O’Donnell hit a ground ball to pitcher Brandon Neeck, who had just entered the game. Neeck threw to second with the hope of starting a double play. But Neeck’s throw was wide to the left side of second base. Allen II and O’Donnell were both safe.

Then the Dragons turned to their running game as they have all season to get something going. Allen II and O’Donnell pulled off a double steal. Then with the infield in, Allen II, with a head-first slide, beat a throw to home from first base on a grounder by Cam Collier, who collected his 74th RBI.

That was all pitchers Ryan Cardona, Brody Jessee and Simon Miller needed in a combined three-hitter. Cardona (9-5) allowed two hits, five walks and struck out five in five innings to lower his ERA to 3.29. Jessee allowed one hit, one walk and struck out four in three innings. Miller struck out the side in the ninth for his eighth save.

The Dragons’ only hit came on a bunt by Allen II in the first inning. That followed a walk to Hector Rodriguez, but both runners were stranded.