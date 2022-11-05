Playoff roundup: Centerville pulls away late, ‘Boro loses heartbreaker

The 55-yard field goal marks the longest in school history. Mike Nugent held the previous record at 52.

Centerville moves on in the Division I, Region 2 playoff to face a familiar foe next Friday in Springfield, which knocked off Fairmont 21-0 on Friday night.

Springfield won this year’s regular season matchup with Centerville 38-10.

Other Games

Division I, Region 4

Mason 29, Springboro 26: Mason scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute to send Springboro home in a heartbreaker. Evan Ruzzo threw a pair of first-half touchdowns to Cade Lamb, each of them on fourth-down plays, and then added to a Springboro lead with two second-half rushing scores.

Division III, Region 12

Wapakoneta 29, Bellbrook 0: Bellbrook fell flat in a rematch from last year’s playoffs. Head coach Travis Moyer notched his 200th career victory and it marked the 1,000th program win for Wapakoneta.

D-IV Region 16

Clinton-Massie 56, Urbana 42: Logan Chesser rumbled for 302 yards on the ground with three touchdowns to pace Clinton-Massie, and Brody Clutter and Gavan Hunter added over 100 yards rushing apiece. Massie advances to face Wyoming.

Division V, Region 18

Coldwater 14, Huron 3: Jack Ebbing put Coldwater on the board with a touchdown run to open the second half and Cody Depweg tacked on a fourth-quarter TD run. Coldwater moves on to play Liberty Center.

Division VI, Region 24

Marion Local 56, West Liberty-Salem 0: Marion Local moves on to face Versailles in a matchup of defending state champions. Versailles was the Division V champs and Marion Local won in Division VII. Marion Local beat Versailles 27-7 in the regular season.