Playoff roundup: Centerville, Springboro win big; Xenia stunned

Sophomore quarterback Braylon Newcomb rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another to lead third-seeded Centerville past No. 14 Northmont 34-21 in a Division I, Region 2 playoff opener Friday night.
Newcomb scored on runs of 38, 3, 2 and 25 yards and finished with 125 yards on 24 carries. He also had a 41-yard TD pass to Nic Bruder.
Quarterback Cahke’ Cortner tossed two TD passes and ran for another to pace Northmont (5-6).
The Elks (8-3) host Marysville next Friday night in a regional quarterfinal.
Springboro 42, Oak Hills 10: Will Yates rushed for three TDs and quarterback Evan Ruzzo tossed two TD passes and ran for one to lead the fourth-seeded Panthers (8-3) in a D-1, Region 4 playoff game.
Ruzzo threw TD passes to Cade Lamb and Peyton Howard.
Springboro will host No. 5 Mason (9-2) next Friday in a regional quarterfinal.
Little Miami 27, Xenia 24 2OT: The 15th-seeded Panthers (4-7) stunned the second-seeded Buccaneers (10-1) in double overtime in a D-II, Region 8 contest.
Piqua 51, Stebbins 6: Ky Warner rushed for 134 yards and two TDs to lead the sixth-seeded Piqua (9-2) past No. 11 Stebbins (4-6) in D-II, Region 8.
Brady Ouhl threw a pair of touchdown passes to Colten Beougher and Dre’Sean Roberts returned a punt for a score for Piqua, which faces No. 3 Edgewood (10-1) on the road next week.
Brookville 41, Purcell-Marian 6: Tim Davis rushed for 135 yards and four TDs as the No. 6 Blue Devils (10-1) hammered the 11th-seeded Cavaliers.
Brookville advances to face No. 3 Northeastern (11-0) next Friday.
Springfield 35, Olentangy Orange 7: Anthony Brown caught eight passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to an easy D-I, Region 2 win.
Springfield’s Bryce Schondelmyer passed for 406 yards and four TDs.
The Wildcats host Fairmont (8-3) next Friday night.
