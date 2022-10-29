Playoff roundup: Centerville, Springboro win big; Xenia stunned

The Elks (8-3) host Marysville next Friday night in a regional quarterfinal.

Springboro 42, Oak Hills 10: Will Yates rushed for three TDs and quarterback Evan Ruzzo tossed two TD passes and ran for one to lead the fourth-seeded Panthers (8-3) in a D-1, Region 4 playoff game.

Ruzzo threw TD passes to Cade Lamb and Peyton Howard.

Springboro will host No. 5 Mason (9-2) next Friday in a regional quarterfinal.

Little Miami 27, Xenia 24 2OT: The 15th-seeded Panthers (4-7) stunned the second-seeded Buccaneers (10-1) in double overtime in a D-II, Region 8 contest.

Piqua 51, Stebbins 6: Ky Warner rushed for 134 yards and two TDs to lead the sixth-seeded Piqua (9-2) past No. 11 Stebbins (4-6) in D-II, Region 8.

Brady Ouhl threw a pair of touchdown passes to Colten Beougher and Dre’Sean Roberts returned a punt for a score for Piqua, which faces No. 3 Edgewood (10-1) on the road next week.

Brookville 41, Purcell-Marian 6: Tim Davis rushed for 135 yards and four TDs as the No. 6 Blue Devils (10-1) hammered the 11th-seeded Cavaliers.

Brookville advances to face No. 3 Northeastern (11-0) next Friday.

Springfield 35, Olentangy Orange 7: Anthony Brown caught eight passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to an easy D-I, Region 2 win.

Springfield’s Bryce Schondelmyer passed for 406 yards and four TDs.

The Wildcats host Fairmont (8-3) next Friday night.