dayton-daily-news logo
X

Playoff roundup: Centerville, Springboro win big; Xenia stunned

Sports
By Staff Report
23 minutes ago

Sophomore quarterback Braylon Newcomb rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another to lead third-seeded Centerville past No. 14 Northmont 34-21 in a Division I, Region 2 playoff opener Friday night.

Newcomb scored on runs of 38, 3, 2 and 25 yards and finished with 125 yards on 24 carries. He also had a 41-yard TD pass to Nic Bruder.

Quarterback Cahke’ Cortner tossed two TD passes and ran for another to pace Northmont (5-6).

The Elks (8-3) host Marysville next Friday night in a regional quarterfinal.

Springboro 42, Oak Hills 10: Will Yates rushed for three TDs and quarterback Evan Ruzzo tossed two TD passes and ran for one to lead the fourth-seeded Panthers (8-3) in a D-1, Region 4 playoff game.

Ruzzo threw TD passes to Cade Lamb and Peyton Howard.

Springboro will host No. 5 Mason (9-2) next Friday in a regional quarterfinal.

Little Miami 27, Xenia 24 2OT: The 15th-seeded Panthers (4-7) stunned the second-seeded Buccaneers (10-1) in double overtime in a D-II, Region 8 contest.

Piqua 51, Stebbins 6: Ky Warner rushed for 134 yards and two TDs to lead the sixth-seeded Piqua (9-2) past No. 11 Stebbins (4-6) in D-II, Region 8.

Brady Ouhl threw a pair of touchdown passes to Colten Beougher and Dre’Sean Roberts returned a punt for a score for Piqua, which faces No. 3 Edgewood (10-1) on the road next week.

Brookville 41, Purcell-Marian 6: Tim Davis rushed for 135 yards and four TDs as the No. 6 Blue Devils (10-1) hammered the 11th-seeded Cavaliers.

Brookville advances to face No. 3 Northeastern (11-0) next Friday.

Springfield 35, Olentangy Orange 7: Anthony Brown caught eight passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to an easy D-I, Region 2 win.

Springfield’s Bryce Schondelmyer passed for 406 yards and four TDs.

The Wildcats host Fairmont (8-3) next Friday night.

In Other News
1
Carpenter accounts for four TDs to lead Trotwood-Madison past CJ
2
‘We got it done’ -- Late touchdown lifts Fairmont past Wayne
3
High School Football: First-round playoff scoreboard
4
Springfield routs Olentangy Orange in first round of playoffs
5
Bengals confirm Chase’s injury; no decision yet on IR

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top