Playoff roundup: Eaton, Carlisle advance to second round

Dawson Blaylock tossed three touchdowns, two to Josh Martin, and ran in another to lead Eaton to a 52-28 win over Northridge on Saturday in a Division IV, Region 6 playoff game.
Eaton will square off with unbeaten Graham in the second round of the playoffs.
Division V, Region 20
Carlisle 28, Summit Country Day 21: Talon Borders recorded three touchdowns and hauled in two interceptions to help Carlisle earn its first playoff win since 2009. Carlisle moves on to play Roger Bacon.
Middletown Madison 47, Finneytown 0: Devin Oligee recorded 167 yards and three scores on the ground to pace Madison. Logan Gibson tacked on 162 rushing yards with three touchdowns and Konnor Maloney tallied two interceptions and one TD reception. Madison will play Springfield Shawnee next.
Preble Shawnee 45, Northeastern 6: James Gibson and Travis Howard each accounted for four touchdowns to lead Preble Shawnee. Howard tallied three passing touchdowns, two to Gibson, and one rushing score. Preble Shawnee advances to a matchup with Versailles.
Division VI, Region 24
Arcanum 57, Dixie 39: Bryce Schondelmyer connected with Brennen Troutwine on four touchdown throws and Ian Baker hauled in three more to pace Arcanum. Arcanum moves on to play Covington next.
Parkway 36, St. Bernard Elmwood-Place 6: Parkway picked up its first win of the season in the first round of the playoffs. Parkway will face Frankfort Adena next.