Playoff roundup: Eaton, Carlisle advance to second round

Preble Shawnee 45, Northeastern 6: James Gibson and Travis Howard each accounted for four touchdowns to lead Preble Shawnee. Howard tallied three passing touchdowns, two to Gibson, and one rushing score. Preble Shawnee advances to a matchup with Versailles.

Division VI, Region 24

Arcanum 57, Dixie 39: Bryce Schondelmyer connected with Brennen Troutwine on four touchdown throws and Ian Baker hauled in three more to pace Arcanum. Arcanum moves on to play Covington next.

Parkway 36, St. Bernard Elmwood-Place 6: Parkway picked up its first win of the season in the first round of the playoffs. Parkway will face Frankfort Adena next.