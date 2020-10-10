X

Playoff roundup: Fairmont wins first playoff game in school history; Springboro advances

By Travis Erickson, Staff Writer

Fairmont won its first playoff game in school history Friday night, upsetting unbeaten Perrysburg 41-14.

Perrysburg was the No. 5 seed in the Division I, Region 2 bracket. Fairmont was the No. 12 seed.

Dalton Gustwiller put Fairmont on the board early with a 12-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Keon Wright added a 67-yard passing TD to Anas Musaimi and a 43-yard rushing score to help Fairmont carry a 28-7 lead into the half.

Drew Baker put the game out of reach with a pair of TD runs in the second half.

Fairmont (3-4) moves on to face Olentangy Liberty next Friday. Olentangy Liberty eliminated Miamisburg 35-0 on Friday.

Division I, Region 2

Springboro 28, Findlay 19: Mike Etheridge and Mike Appel accounted for two touchdowns apiece and Sam Feldman recovered an onside kick in the final minute to snuff a Findlay rally. 'Boro (3-3) advances to play Dublin Coffman, which knocked out Beavercreek 56-7.

Division II, Region 8

Sidney 31, West Carrollton 12: Cedric Johnson led the way for Sidney with rushing scores of 25, 8 and 14 yards. Sidney (4-3) advances to face a familiar foe in Miami Valley League Valley division champion Stebbins (4-2), which beat Sidney 22-20 on Sept. 4.

Troy 49, Franklin Heights 6: Josh Mayfield tallied a rushing and a passing touchdown to lead Troy and Nick Kawecki and La’Manual Kemp-Short added two rushing TDs apiece. Troy (5-2) will play Edgewood next.

Division III, Region 11

Wilmington 56, Marietta 14: Thane McCoy tossed two touchdowns and ran in a third, Josh Snell added a pair of rushing scores and Wilmington won the first playoff game in school history. Wilmington moves on to face Columbus DeSales.

Division III, Region 12

Monroe 27, Elida 10: Ish Moss, Elijah Jackson and Collin Deaton each had a rushing TD in the first half and Chandler Holler sealed the win with a pick-six late. It marked the first playoff win for Monroe in 11 years. Monroe (3-4) advances to face Ross.

St. Marys Memorial 56, Greenville 21: Gavin Reineke threw three touchdowns and ran in a fourth in the first half to help St. Marys build a commanding lead early. St. Marys moves on for a playoff rematch with Franklin, which it eliminated 14-10 in the quarterfinal round last season. Franklin knocked out Butler 14-6 on Friday.

Tippecanoe 55, Ponitz 6: Griffin Caldwell scampered for four rushing touchdowns while Braden Clausen, Troy Taylor and Liam Poronsky added a rushing score apiece to pace 'Tipp. Kerryon Boykin connected with Elijah Ray on a 49-yard TD pass for the lone score for Ponitz. Tippecanoe (5-1) will play Mount Healthy next.

Regular Season

Bradford 26, Catholic Central 23: Bradford rallied with 26 unanswered points to snap a 38-game losing streak dating back to 2016.

