Playoff roundup: Marion Local, Versailles advance to state semifinals

By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
Updated 32 minutes ago
Marion Local put up 41 second half points to pull away for a 48-0 win versus Ansonia in a Division VII regional final on Friday.

It marks the 11th regional championship in the last 12 years for the program.

Unbeaten Marion Local will begin its bid for a 14th state championship with a semifinal matchup versus Patrick Henry at Lima Spartan Stadium.

Western Ohio Athletic Conference champions Ansonia close the season with a 13-1 mark.

OTHER GAMES

Division V

Region 18

Liberty Center 17, Coldwater 7: Coldwater was driven out of the playoffs by Liberty Center for the second consecutive year, finishing the year with a 12-2 record.

Division VI

Region 24

Versailles 41, Anna 14: In a battle of Midwestern Athletic Conference teams Versailles prevailed, advancing to face Columbus Grove in a state semifinal. Joel Gehret tallied three touchdowns in the second half to help Versailles put the game away. Alex Shappie threw two touchdowns in a losing effort for Anna (8-6)

