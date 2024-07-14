Position group breakdown: A closer look at Bengals’ linebackers

Let’s take a look at the past performances of the Bengals’ current linebackers, and how they are expected to stack up in 2024 with help of some analysis and data from Pro Football Focus. This is the sixth in a series of pieces breaking down each position group for the Bengals. Next up: Safeties.

LINEBACKERS ON THE ROSTER

Projected starters: Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson

Reserves: Joe Bachie, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Devin Harper

Others in the mix: Aaron Casey, Shaka Heyward, Maema Njongmeta

WILSON BY THE NUMBERS

2023 stats: 135 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four interceptions, nine passes defended, two forced fumbles, 1.0 sack in 17 games.

PFF grades for 2023: Wilson ranked 55th of 82 linebackers in defense grade (62.6). He was 52nd of 84 linebackers in run defense grade (66.5) and posted a pass rush grade of 60.1, which ranked 42nd of 62 qualifying linebackers, and coverage grade of 57.9, which ranked 53rd of 77 linebackers.

PFF ranking for 2024: Wilson is ranked at No. 26 on PFF’s Top 32 linebackers list. He was at No. 24 going into last season.

PRATT BY THE NUMBERS

2023 stats: 118 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, three passes defended, two forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks in 17 games.

PFF grades for 2023: Pratt ranked 52nd of 82 linebackers in defense grade (63.3). He was 69th of 84 linebackers in run defense grade (57.3) and posted a pass rush grade of 63.5, which ranked 35th of 62 qualifying linebackers, and coverage grade of 65.3, which ranked 33rd of 77 linebackers.

PFF ranking for 2024: Despite his grades being much lower in 2023 than 2022, Pratt moved up the rankings to No. 13 on PFF’s Top 32 list this year. He was at No. 20 going into last year.

FURTHER ANALYSIS

The Bengals haven’t needed to focus much attention on the linebacker corps during their offseason roster builds the past few years, and this time wasn’t any different. Markus Bailey departed in free agency, but fellow backups Akeem Davis-Gaither and Joe Bachie return as solid depth pieces and special team contributors, as does Devin Harper, who was a midseason pickup in 2023.

Wilson and Pratt, who have been full-time starters together for three seasons now, were fine statistically last year, but weren’t flying to the ball as effectively as 2022 and likely were impacted by the struggles of the safeties.

A year after PFF considered the Bengals linebacker corps to be a top 5 unit in the league, Cincinnati moved to No. 14 going into this season. The New York Jets top the list, compiled by Gordon McGuinness.

McGuinness noted: “Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson were disappointing in 2023 by their standards, earning 63.3 and 62.6 PFF grades, respectively. Both were better in 2022, though, with Pratt earning a 78.4 PFF grade and Wilson a 74.6, so if they can get back to that level, then the Bengals will move into the top 10 here.”

The success of the linebackers could depend on how much the secondary improves after some big changes this offseason. Youth on the back end won’t be an excuse in 2024.

Pratt likely should have been a top 10 linebacker after the 2022 season, so his jump to No. 13 (from No. 20 last year) might be surprising considering his grades weren’t nearly as good, but it’s probably a better reflection of where he should be.

McGuiness, in his individual linebacker rankings write-up, highlighted Pratt still ranked 30th among linebackers in coverage grade, which isn’t bad but doesn;t come close to the No. 3 ranking he held in that category in 2022.

“If he can get back to that level, then he can be a top-10 linebacker,” McGuiness wrote.

Pratt will need to be a better tackler in 2024 to get into that conversation again.

Wilson had one of his best seasons statistically in coverage with his four interceptions and nine passes defended – both career-highs – but his PFF grade still took a hit, and like with Pratt, that was what McGuiness chose to focus on in his rankings analysis. Wilson only moved back two spots from his pre-2023 rankings, but there’s no question he can be better overall.