Preble Shawnee falls in state semifinals

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East scored the first 17 points and Preble Shawnee lost 63-44 Friday night at UD Arena in its first trip to the state semifinals.

Shrout, a Mr. Basketball finalist, scored 18 points in his final game. Brody Morton added 16 for the Arrows. East Mr. Basketball finalist Jesse McCullouch scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots. Ronald Taylor led the Falcons with 21 points.