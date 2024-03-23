Preble Shawnee falls in state semifinals

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East scored the first 17 points and Preble Shawnee lost 63-44 Friday night at UD Arena in its first trip to the state semifinals.
Shrout, a Mr. Basketball finalist, scored 18 points in his final game. Brody Morton added 16 for the Arrows. East Mr. Basketball finalist Jesse McCullouch scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots. Ronald Taylor led the Falcons with 21 points.
Lutheran East (22-5) will play for its second straight Division III title and fifth overall at 2 p.m. Sunday against Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.
In Other News
1
Dayton vs. Arizona: Five things to know about Saturday’s game
2
Alter seeking first state final appearance since 2003
3
Senior Njie part of Centerville’s four straight trips to state
4
Russia falls in Division IV state semifinals for 2nd straight season
5
Jacy Sheldon leads 4 Buckeyes in double figures as Ohio State routs...
About the Author