Prep football: Bellbrook tops Brookville in SWBL showdown

Ranked No. 2 in the AP Division III state poll, Bellbrook (5-0, 4-0) outscored the Blue Devils 28-0 in the second quarter and forced five turnovers in the game. Ranked No. 10 in the state in D-V, Brookville (4-1, 3-1) outscored Bellbrook 14-7 in the second half.

The Eagles have won 10 of the last 11 against Brookville, including five straight. It was the fourth straight game in the series that Bellbrook scored 41 points or more.