Prep football: Bellbrook tops Brookville in SWBL showdown

Heading into next week’s vote for 2020 Ohio high school football playoff seeding, Bellbrook continued to make its case for the top spot in Division III, Region 12 with a 42-21 win over host Brookville in a meeting of Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division unbeatens Friday.
Ranked No. 2 in the AP Division III state poll, Bellbrook (5-0, 4-0) outscored the Blue Devils 28-0 in the second quarter and forced five turnovers in the game. Ranked No. 10 in the state in D-V, Brookville (4-1, 3-1) outscored Bellbrook 14-7 in the second half.
The Eagles have won 10 of the last 11 against Brookville, including five straight. It was the fourth straight game in the series that Bellbrook scored 41 points or more.
Jonah Atchison and Seth Borondy each scored two touchdowns for Bellbrook, while Brookville’s Daniel Dominique caught two touchdown passes from AJ Eller.
Both teams scored defensive touchdowns.
Postseason playoff seeding is normally based on computer points, but this year – with a reduced regular season (six games) – the Ohio High School Athletic Association is having coaches vote for playoff positioning. That vote takes place Tuesday-Wednesday next week.
Bellbrook’s top challenger for the top spot in Region 12 is Badin.
Despite the loss, Brookville will challenge for the top seed in Region 20.