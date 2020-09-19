Prep football: Springboro scores third straight win over Centerville

A week after being stripped of its game against Miamisburg due to a game day default caused by a COVID-19 diagnosis, Springboro took out its frustration Friday with a decisive 35-22 win over visiting Centerville in a Greater Western Ohio Conference clash at Careflight Field.
It was the Panthers (2-1, 2-1) third straight win in a series that the Elks (1-3, 1-3) still leads 6-5.
The two teams have met every season since 2010.
Senior receiver Titan Case scored three touchdowns for Boro, including 40- and 4-yard pass receptions from quarterbacks Mikey Appel and Sam Feldman, respectively. He also had a 1-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat formation.
Ahead 14-8 at halftime, Springboro scored on its first two possessions of the third quarter to build a 28-8 lead.
Down 35-8, Centerville scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of play.
Elks quarterback Chase Harrison completed 31-of-48 passes for 349 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two scores .
Moise Armbruster ran for 134 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries for Springboro.