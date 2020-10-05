Prep football takeaways: Playoffs could answer some lingering questions

After his team wrapped up an undisputed GWOC championship Friday night, Northmont coach Tony Broering said to watch out for his team’s vanquished foes when the playoffs start this week.

Of course, he wouldn’t be the first football coach to talk up teams in his league, but Broering has good reason to respect the schedule his team went undefeated against.

The 28-27 win over Wayne on Friday night was Northmont’s fourth by less than a touchdown, and even one of the two teams the Thunderbolts beat by more than one score could be better than its record.

That would be Fairmont. The Firebirds edged Springboro 10-7 on Friday night to finish the regular season 2-4, but three of their losses were by seven points or less, and all four teams to beat them finished .500 or better.

On the downside, losing those games caused a tough draw for the Firebirds, who must travel to Perrysburg to take on an undefeated Yellow Jackets squad that is No. 6 in the Associated Press Division I state poll and has three wins over teams with winning records.

Northmont opens at home against a 1-4 Middletown team that has some potential Division I college prospects while Springfield gets 1-4 Toledo Whitmer.

2. We know at least one GWOC team will advance to the second round.

Adding to the intrigue for the area’s big-school league is a first-round rematch between Centerville and Wayne, one of the best local rivalries.

The Warriors stole one in Week 3 when Cam Fancher hit Bryan Kinley for a 35-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left for a 28-23 win over the Elks, who no doubt want revenge.

That was part of a four-game winning streak for Wayne and a three-game losing streak for Centerville, but the Elks have won two in a row while the Warriors want to prove that was no fluke.

The winner will go to Northmont if the Thunderbolts take care of business in the first round.

3. Greenon on a roll

The Knights lost quarterback Cade Rice, who transferred to Northmont and led the GWOC with 1,488 passing yards, and then their seasonopener to Mechanicsburg, but coach Josh Wooten’s team finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

Even better: They won the OHC South with a come-from-behind 21-20 win at Greeneview on Friday night.

Evan Davis replaced Rice at quarterback and posted an 8-1 touchdown-interception ratio while Trevor Stewart and Kameron Cox combined to rush for over 700 yards for the Knights, who will play Meadowdale or Cincinnati Taft in their first playoff appearance.

4. Northmont is battle-tested.

Northmont’s thrilling win over Wayne on Friday night was also its third straight comeback victory.

The series of close calls can be viewed one of two ways: The Thunderbolts know how to win, or they have been fortunate to escape.

Star receiver Markus Allen said they need to bring better energy to start the game in the playoffs, but Broering said they have had to adjust to teams throwing different defenses at them than they have seen on film.

Either way, it seems unlikely Rice, Allen and the rest of the 'Bolts will panic if they encounter adversity — especially if the league proves to be as tough as it seems to have been in the regular season.

5. Uncertainty is a hallmark of this shortened season, but all will be revealed in the next few weeks.

While it’s safe to say Northmont and fellow undefeateds Piqua, Bellbrook, Mechanicsburg, Graham, Tri-Village, Coldwater and Marion Local had super seasons, a few more games might have been nice for some squads to prove exactly how good they are.

That would include Wayne -- a young and talented team that won four in a row before falling in the final seconds at Northmont -- Centerville, Greeneview, Valley View and Troy.

The Trojans edged Stebbins last week to get to 4-2, but their losses are to Piqua and 4-1 Tippecanoe.

On the flip side of that game, Stebbins gets to raise a banner after sweeping their MVL Valley opponents, but the Indians lost tough crossover matchups against Piqua and Troy.

On the bright side, both teams get to prove themselves in the postseason.