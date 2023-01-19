Purdue Fort Wayne at Wright State: What to know about tonight’s game

Jon Coffman is 151-119 in his ninth year at Purdue Fort Wayne. He was 2015 Summit League coach of the year and 2022 Horizon League coach of the year.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 So. C 9.3

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 13.9

Amari Davis 6-2 Sr. G 11.5

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 8.8

Trey Calvin 6-0 Sr. G 18.4

Probable Purdue Fort Wayne starters

Bobby Planutis 6-8 So. F 11.8

Ra Kpedi 6-9 Sr. F 6.6

Deonte Billups 6-4 Sr. G 8.9

Jarred Godfrey 6-5 Sr. G 16.6

Damien Chong Qui 5-8 Sr. G 9.2

About Wright State: The Raiders lost three of their first four HL home games, but they’ve made up ground by going 3-1 on the road. Since they joined the league in 1994, the regular-season champion or co-champions had four losses six times, five losses twice and six losses once. Cleveland State and Purdue Fort Wayne shared the crown last season with 15-6 records. The league schedule was 22 games (both teams had one cancelled because of the pandemic), but it’s 20 this year. … Their three home league losses are their most since also losing three in Nagy’s first year. The last time they lost more than that was when they went 1-7 at the Nutter Center in 2014-15. … Calvin has averaged 21.3 points and four assists in his last seven games while shooting 52.3% from the field.

About PFW: The Mastodons are coming off a 72-60 home loss Monday to Cleveland State. They shot only 34.5% and went just 6 of 23 on 3′s. … They’re shooting 42% overall and 27.6 beyond the arc this season. … They were picked as league co-favorites with Northern Kentucky. They had 17 first-place votes, two more than NKU. … Godfrey, who has 1,911 career points, was named preseason first-team all-league. And the Mastodons returned three other starters in Planutis, Chong Qui and Kpedi, while Billups was the HL sixth man of the year. … They finished 21-12 last season. After losing to Northern Kentucky in their first league tourney game, they fell to Drake in a College Basketball Invitational opener.

Next game: The Raiders host Cleveland State at 7 p.m. Saturday.