Purdue rallies to beat Dayton in NCAA volleyball tournament

But the Flyers let a two-set lead slip away Friday as host Purdue, the tournament’s No. 6 seed and the eighth-ranked team in the country, stormed back to score a 25-27, 19-25, 25-15, 25-6, 15-5 victory at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Boilermakers (25-6) advance to the Sweet 16. Dayton, which had its 20-match winning streak snapped, finishes 26-6.