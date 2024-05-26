Quad Cities rallies to top Dragons

The Dragons utilized their bullpen after Saturday’s scheduled starter, Kevin Abel, was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga. T.J. Sikkema worked two scoreless innings to start the game, and Easton Sikorski had his best outing of the year with four strong innings, allowing just one hit and one run with six strikeouts. Sikorski retired the last 10 batters he faced.

The Dragons trailed 1-0 when O’Donnell came to the plate with two outs in the sixth, and he blasted a home run far beyond the right field fence to make it 3-1. The home run was the second of the year by O’Donnell, who has battled a shoulder injury since mid-April.

Brody Jessee replaced Sikorski to start the seventh and struggled, walking the first two batters before surrendering a game-tying two-run double to Carson Roccaforte followed by a tie-breaking RBI single to Brett Squires that gave Quad Cities a 4-3 lead.

The Dragons did not have a hit over the final two innings.

Dayton finished with five hits while limiting Quad Cities to four. O’Donnell’s homer was the only extra base hit for the Dragons.