Ranking Dayton’s best non-conference home victories of past 15 seasons

The players on the wall benefited from playing in front of the Flyer Faithful, who have willed their team to victories many times over the years. The sellout crowd of 13,407 played a big part in pushing Dayton to a 71-66 victory Saturday against Northwestern.

“There was a point during the game I couldn’t hear myself think,” Dayton forward Zed Key said. “It was so loud.”

“I thought our crowd made a big difference throughout the game,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. “When we struggled in the first half, we didn’t give them a whole lot to cheer about. When we made runs in the second half, they made their presence felt. I thought it made a difference tonight for (Northwestern) in their ability to execute, and also for us, giving us the energy we needed to finish it.”

Using KenPom.com to rank Dayton’s non-conference home victories, the Northwestern victory could be the second-best of the Anthony Grant era, depending on where Northwestern finishes the season. Northwestern (1-1) is No. 38, while Dayton (2-0) is No. 28 entering a 7 p.m. Wednesday home game against Ball State (1-1).

Here’s a list of Dayton’s best non-conference home victories of the past 15 seasons:

2023-24: No. 131 Oakland.

2022-23: No. 148 UNC Asheville.

2021-22: No. 19 Virginia Tech.

2020-21: No. 51 Mississippi.

2019-20: No. 77 North Texas.

2018-19: No. 103 Georgia Southern.

2017-18: No. 101 Georgia State.

2016-17: No. 33 Vanderbilt.

2015-16: No. 73 Arkansas.

2014-15: No. 46 Mississippi.

2013-14: No. 76 Iona.

2012-13: No. 131 Murray State.

2011-12: No. 27 Alabama.

2010-11: No. 24 George Mason.

2009-10: No. 37 Old Dominion.

Roster news: Redshirt freshman Jaiun Simon was not on the bench Saturday after making his Dayton debut in the season-opening 87-57 victory against Saint Francis.

“He’s had some type of viral illness that’s going around,” Grant said. “We’ve got a couple guys impacted by that. Posh (Alexander) wasn’t 100% today either. He was able to be available today. He’s been going through a little bit as well. It’s just that time of year.”

Key absence: Northwestern played Dayton without Brooks Barnhizer, who scored 13 points in Northwestern’s 71-66 victory against Dayton last season. He’s the team’s top returning scorer (14.6 points per game).

Northwestern listed Barnhizer, who is recovering from a foot injury, according to reports, as questionable in the days leading up to the game. He warmed up with the team before the game. Then Northwestern announced just before tipoff he would not play.

Strong performance: Enoch Cheeks, who had six steals and 16 points against Northwestern, is the fourth Dayton player since 2010-11 with at least six steals and 10 or more points in a game.

The others on that list are: Jordan Sibert (24 points and seven steals) against St. Bonaventure in February 2015; Kevin Dillard (19 points and seven steals) against Minnesota in November 2011; and Scoochie Smith (18 points and six steals) against Northwestern in December 2016).

Recruiting news: The two members of Dayton’s 2025 recruiting class sat behind the bench Saturday: Damon Friery, a 6-foot-10 forward from Cleveland St. Ignatius; and Jaron McKie, a 6-3 guard from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia.

Friery committed to Dayton on Sept. 10. McKie committed six days later. National Signing Day is Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Ball State at Dayton, 7 p.m., 1290, 95.7, Spectrum News 1, ESPN+