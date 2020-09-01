Rasnic Jr. earns bowler of the year honors

That competitiveness also landed Curt, now 56, a spot on the first team with his son. It’s the 24th time the elder Rasnic has earned a place on the GDUSBC All-City Team. “We definitely motivate each other,” Curt said. “And as long as I can still be competitive, I’ll be out there.”

All-City bowlers earn points based on tournament finishes, high average and honor scores. While the open city tournaments were completed before statewide closures occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state and USBC national tournaments were cancelled, meaning fewer opportunities to accumulate points.

“It was not ideal, we were pretty bummed,” Curtiss said.

His dad agreed.

“We were both bowling well and really looking forward to nationals,” he said.

With a shorter season and fewer tournaments, the city events carried even more weight and that’s where the Rasnics excelled. Curtiss won all-events while Curt was first in singles. They placed in the Top 5 in doubles and as a team with Brian Hatcher and Graham.

Beyond the tournament finishes, Curtiss posted a 234 high average and rolled three 300s – including back-to-back perfect games in his season high series of 838.

“He had a great year, he went to another level,” Curt said of his son. “And he’s only going to get better from here.”

Curt had a solid season of his own with a high average of 229, five 300 games and an 806 high series.

GDUSBC All-City Team

Curtiss Rasnic Jr. – Co-Bowler of the Year

Eddie Graham – Co-Bowler of the Year

Ryan Kohlmeyer

Curt Rasnic Sr.

Matt Staninger