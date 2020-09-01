Rasnic Jr. earns bowler of the year honors

Like father like son is more than a phrase when it comes to the Rasnics, it’s a fact.
Curtiss Rasnic Jr. long ago came into his own on the lanes and has now earned the Greater Dayton United States Bowling Congress Bowler of the Year honor – a title his father Curt has also claimed. Curtiss – a four-time All-City bowler – shared the top spot on the GDUSBC all-city squad with Eddie Graham for the shortened 2019-20 season.
“I don’t mind sharing, especially with someone as talented as Eddie,” Curtiss said.
While it’s the first bowler of the year honor for Curtiss, 30, his dad has earned the distinction four times – three in the men’s division (2001, ’06, ’17) and once on the Senior All-City Team (’18).
“It’s going to take some time to catch up to him,” Curtiss said of his dad. “I get a lot of my competitiveness from him.”
That competitiveness also landed Curt, now 56, a spot on the first team with his son. It’s the 24th time the elder Rasnic has earned a place on the GDUSBC All-City Team. “We definitely motivate each other,” Curt said. “And as long as I can still be competitive, I’ll be out there.”
All-City bowlers earn points based on tournament finishes, high average and honor scores. While the open city tournaments were completed before statewide closures occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state and USBC national tournaments were cancelled, meaning fewer opportunities to accumulate points.
“It was not ideal, we were pretty bummed,” Curtiss said.
His dad agreed.
“We were both bowling well and really looking forward to nationals,” he said.
With a shorter season and fewer tournaments, the city events carried even more weight and that’s where the Rasnics excelled. Curtiss won all-events while Curt was first in singles. They placed in the Top 5 in doubles and as a team with Brian Hatcher and Graham.
Beyond the tournament finishes, Curtiss posted a 234 high average and rolled three 300s – including back-to-back perfect games in his season high series of 838.
“He had a great year, he went to another level,” Curt said of his son. “And he’s only going to get better from here.”
Curt had a solid season of his own with a high average of 229, five 300 games and an 806 high series.
GDUSBC All-City Team
Curtiss Rasnic Jr. – Co-Bowler of the Year
Eddie Graham – Co-Bowler of the Year
Ryan Kohlmeyer
Curt Rasnic Sr.
Matt Staninger