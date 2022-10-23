Ravens hold on late, send Browns to fourth straight loss

Edwards missed all of last season and the first six games of this one, but he rushed for 66 yards scored on runs of 7 and 1. The latter came on a fourth-down play in the third quarter that made it 20-10. Baltimore remained tied with Cincinnati atop the AFC North.

The Ravens trailed 10-3 after one — the first time all season they were behind after any quarter except the fourth. Their offense seemed to find a rhythm late in the second, when Lamar Jackson led a 10-play, 80-yard drive, and Edwards’ first TD put Baltimore up 13-10 at halftime.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett lost a fumble, giving the Ravens the ball at the Cleveland 25, and Edwards capped that short drive with another touchdown.

This was the first game all season Baltimore didn’t score first, and the first time the Ravens allowed any points on an opponent’s first possession. Cleveland marched 75 yards in 11 plays after the opening kickoff and took the lead on a 2-yard run by Chubb.

The teams traded field goals, and then Baltimore settled for another one that made it 10-6 even after a punt return had given the Ravens the ball at the Cleveland 21.

Neither team had a great deal of success passing — and the Browns lost tight end David Njoku to an ankle injury after he caught a team-high seven passes for 71 yards. Jackson was sacked three times and threw for only 120 yards. Brissett was 22 of 27 for 258 yards, but he was sacked five times and fumbled on one of them.

INJURIES

Edwards’ return is another chapter in Baltimore’s ongoing injury saga in the backfield. He and J.K. Dobbins missed all of last season with knee injuries. Dobbins returned earlier this season but is now back on injured reserve. Justice Hill returned from an ankle injury Sunday and ran for 26 yards. ... Browns TE Pharaoh Brown was evaluated for a concussion, and LB Jacob Phillips had a shoulder injury.

CHAMPIONS HONORED

The Ravens honored their most recent Super Bowl championship team on the 10th anniversary of that 2012 season. Plenty of players from that team were on hand and introduced before the game, including Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, who did his famous dance while taking the field.

Running back Ray Rice, whose career ended in 2014 after video surfaced of him striking his fiancée in the elevator of a hotel, was also on hand and received a big cheer from the crowd.

UP NEXT

Browns: Host the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 31 in a Monday night game.

Ravens: Visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.