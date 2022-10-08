Record-setting Sanders, Wright help Xenia clinch league title; Boro keeps pace atop GWOC; Greenville’s Short tops 300 yards rushing

The Xenia Buccaneers clinched the Miami Valley League Valley Division title Friday night in record-setting fashion.
Seniors Trei’Shaun Sanders and Tremell Wright both had record-setting performances as the Buccaneers (8-0 overall, 7-0 MVL) beat Stebbins 42-7 at Doug Adams Stadium.
Sanders rushed for 111 yards to push his season total to 1,400, a new school record. Sincere Wells had the old record (1,351 yards) for rushing yards in a season. Sanders scored four touchdowns on Friday night on runs of 9, 31, 2 and 6 yards.
Wright set a new school record for touchdown receptions in a season (14) when he hauled in a 16-yard pass from Gavin McManus in the first quarter. Wright finished with six catches for 91 yards and added a rushing TD.
Stebbins fell to 3-4 overall and in the MVL.
Springboro 41, Northmont 17: The Panthers kept pace with Springfield atop the Greater Western Ohio Conference standings at 4-1.
Quarterback Evan Ruzzo tossed a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for another and Will Yates added two rushing scores for Springboro (6-2 overall).
Northmont lost its fourth straight game to fall to 4-4, 1-4.
Greenville 35, Butler 21: Brock Short carried 38 times for 349 yards and three touchdown to power the Green Wave.
Short also tossed a TD pass for Greenville (2-6, 2-5 MVL).
The Aviators (3-5, 3-4) got kickoff returns for scores from Austin Flohre (92 yards) and Tayven Crump (86 yards).
Sidney 28, Fairborn 21: Tucker Herron passed for 218 yards and three TDs to rally the Yellow Jackets (4-4, 4-3 MVL).
Sam Reynolds (seven receptions, 111 yards) caught two TD passes and Julius Spradling (five catches, 88 yards) had the other TD reception. Tank Fleming returned a kickoff for a TD -- his third of the season -- for Sidney.
JT Smith rushed for two TDs and Jay Kidd added 98 yards on the ground and a score for Fairborn (1-7, 1-6 MVL).
Miamisburg 49, Beavercreek 26 (Thursday): Jackson McGohan caught four touchdown passes to lead the Vikings (4-4, 2-3 GWOC) past the Beavers (2-6, 0-5).