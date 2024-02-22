Red Scare returning to UD Arena for TBT in 2024

“Right now, at this moment, I thought they’d be devastated and not want to do it ever again,” Red Scare coach Joey Gruden said after the game, “but they’re hungry to come back and get another run. They don’t want to go out like that. They don’t want that to be their last experience playing in this arena. So we’re going to try our hardest to keep it going. Hopefully, we get enough guys. We’re trying our hardest to get all alumni, not just from our era. We’re trying to bridge the gap and make this a fun summer for everyone.”

The Red Scare fell to 9-5 in the TBT. It lost in the third round in 2019, the semifinals in 2020 and the second round in 2021. In 2022, they were the No. 3 seed in the Dayton Region last season won the region before losing 74-69 to Blue Collar U, a University of Buffalo team, in the semifinals.

The Red Scare will be one of eight teams in the Dayton Regional, which will take place from July 19-24. This will be the fourth straight year TBT games have been played at UD Arena. The championship game took place there in 2021 and 2022.

”Every year we go back to Dayton, the crowd grows,” TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said in a press release. “We have a great partnership with the University of Dayton. I look forward to seeing a motivated Red Scare team attempt to avenge last summer’s early exit. It just goes to show how difficult it is for any team to win six straight games in this format.”

Tickets for the Dayton Regional will go on sale at a later date. Fans can sign up now to get on a waitlist at thetournament.com/tbt/tickets/.