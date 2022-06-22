The Basketball Tournament: Red Scare seeded third in Dayton region

In 2020, the Red Scare reached the semifinals in a pandemic-reduced field at Nationwide Arena.

Last year, the Red Scare needed to win three games at Ohio State’s Covelli Center to advance to the quarterfinals at UD Arena, but it lost to Category 5, a team of University of Miami alums, in the second round.

Here’s the complete UD Arena schedule. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.

July 24

No. 1 seed Money Team vs. No. 8 Athletics Miami, 1 p.m.

NOTE: Money Team roster includes former BYU star Jimmer Fredette and eight-year NBA veteran Trevor Booker.

No. 3 Red Scare vs. No. 6 CitiTeam, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Men of Mackey (Purdue) vs. No. 5 Mid-American Unity, 7 p.m.

NOTE: Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel will play for Men of Mackey.

No. 2 Golden Eagles (Marquette) vs. No. 8 Ohio 1804, 9 p.m.

July 26

Money Team/Athletics Miami vs. Men of Mackey/Mid-American Unity, 7 p.m.

Red Scare/CitiTeam vs. Golden Eagles/Ohio 1804, 9 p.m.

July 27

Regional championship, 8 p.m.

July 28

Quarterfinal No. 1, 7 p.m.

33-point Contest, 9 p.m.

July 29

Quarterfinal No. 2, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal No. 3, 9 p.m.

NOTE: Fourth quarterfinal will be held at Wichita Regional

July 30

Semifinal No. 1, 4 p.m.

Semifinal No. 2, 6 p.m.

Aug. 2

Championship game, 9 p.m.

RED SCARE ROSTER

Vee Sanford, 6-4 guard (2012-14): He ranks 83rd in school history with 735 points. This will be his first appearance with the Red Scare since 2019.

Jordan Sibert, 6-4 guard (2013-15): Sibert ranks 46th in Dayton history with 1,030 points.

Scoochie Smith, 6-2 guard (2013-17): He ranks 28th with 1,289 points and ninth with 485 assists.

Darrell Davis, 6-4 guard (2014-18): He ranks 51st with 1,008 points. He played for Dayton from 2014-18. He’s the only member of the team who has played on each of the first three Red Scare teams.

Josh Cunningham, 6-8 forward (2015-19): He ranks 55th in school history in scoring.

Ryan Mikesell, 6-7 forward (2015-20): The St. Henry grad ranks 70th with 847 points.

Trey Landers, 6-5 guard (2016-20): The Wayne grad ranks 57th with 946 points. Like Mikesell, this will the third time he has played for the Red Scare.

Joe Thomasson, 6-4 guard: The Thurgood Marshall graduate played at Wright State from 2014-16 and scored 617 points. He averaged 11.6 points per game last season in Spain.

Kosta Koufos, 7-0 center: He is the third former Buckeye to play for the Red Scare. Trevor Thompson and C.J. Walker played for the team last year, and Thompson also played for the team in 2020.

C.J. Walker, 6-1 guard: He scored 967 points in a career that included two years at Florida State (2016-18) and two at Ohio State (2019-21). He played in Germany last season.