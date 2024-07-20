Red Scare uses 23-0 run to win first-round TBT game

Here’s a quick recap:

What it means: The No. 2 seed Red Scare improved to 10-5 in six TBT appearances. They won a game for the first time since a run to the semifinals in 2022 and bounced back from a first-round loss to India Rising in 2023.

No. 7 seed DaGuys STL, a team made up of players from the St. Louis area, lost in the first round for the third straight year.

Stars of the game: Wes Clark and Ryan Mikesell each scored 16 for the Red Scare.

Key stat: The Red Scare made 14 of 31 3-pointers (45.2%), while DaGuys STL made 8 of 34 (23.5%).

Turning point: The Red Scare ended the first half with a 19-0 run in the last 5 minutes, 34 seconds to take a 50-35 lead and then scored the first four points of the second half.

Roster news: The Red Scare had 10 players on the roster but eight at the game. Trey Landers did not practice with the team this week and opted to not play in the tournament. Grant Basile did practice with the team all week but had a personal obligation on Saturday and will be at the next game.

Looking ahead: The Red Scare will play No. 3 seed Carmen’s Crew, the Ohio State alumni team, or No. 8 Purple Hearts at 8 p.m. Monday.