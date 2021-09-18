dayton-daily-news logo
RedHawks rout Long Island to win home opener

Miami (Ohio) running back Kevin Davis (26) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. Davis scored two touchdowns in Saturday's win over Long Island. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Miami (Ohio) running back Kevin Davis (26) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. Davis scored two touchdowns in Saturday's win over Long Island. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

2 hours ago

The Miami RedHawks won their first game of the season Saturday, routing Long Island University 42-7 in their home opener at Yager Stadium.

Miami (1-2) reeled off 35 straight points after the Sharks (0-3) tied the game at 7 early in the second quarter.

RedHawks quarterbacks A.J. Mayer and Brett Gabbert combined to pass for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

Mayer completed 8-of-9 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Gabbert completed 10-of-16 passes for 171 yards and two TDs.

Jack Sorenson caught five passes for 86 yards and a score. Teammates Nate Muersch and Jalen Walker also caught TD passes.

Miami outgained Long Island 523-216.

Lakota West grad David Afari added 78 yards rushing for Miami, which visits Army next Saturday.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Miami at Army, Noon, CBS Sports Network, 980, 1450

