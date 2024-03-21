Reds acquire infielder from Blue Jays

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
32 minutes ago
X

The Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday acquired infielder Santiago Espinal from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league pitcher Chris McElvain.

Espinal, 29, played second, short and third for the Blue Jays last season. A career .273 hitter, he hit .248 in 93 games last season with two home runs and 25 RBI.

In 2022, Espinal was an American League All Star. He hit .267 with seven home runs and 51 RBI in 135 games that season.

The Reds were stocked in the infield when Spring Training began. But third baseman Noelvi Marte was suspended 80 games for a PED violation and shortstop/second baseman Matt McLain suffered a shoulder injury. David Bell told reporters in Arizona today that McLain won’t be ready to start the season.

McElvain, an eight-round pick by the Reds in the 2022 MLB Draft, split time last season between Dayton and Daytona. He was 5-5 with 3.75 ERA in 19 starts in his first minor league season.

In Other News
1
Dayton’s Holmes a ‘huge concern’ for Nevada in NCAA tournament
2
Dayton wants to ‘make some noise in March Madness’
3
‘We just want to get better’ -- Miami football moving along with spring...
4
Montgomery embraces his role for state-bound Centerville
5
New Bengals tackle on protecting QB: ‘That’s what I do best’

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top