Reds acquire reliever, outfielder just before trade deadline

Bradley, 28, was 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA and six saves in 10 games. This was his sixth season with Arizona. He saved 18 games last season when he was 4-5 with 3.52 ERA.

Goodwin, 29, hit .242 with four home runs and 17 RBIs in 30 games. He started his career with the Washington Nationals in 2016. He’s a career .254 hitter.