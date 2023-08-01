X

Reds deal for reliever on eve of trade deadline

Reds have until Tuesday evening to make more moves

The Cincinnati Reds acquired bullpen help on the eve of the trade deadline, acquiring left-handed reliever Sam Moll as well as international cap space Monday in a deal with the Oakland Athletics.

The Reds sent minor-league right-handed pitcher Joe Boyle to the A’s in the deal.

The Reds moved Hunter Greene to the 60-day injured list to make room for Moll on the 40-man roster. According to reports Monday, he’s scheduled to return to the Reds on Aug. 20.

Moll, 31, was 0-3 with a 4.54 ERA in 45 appearances. He was a third-round pick, by the Colorado Rockies, in the 2013 draft and made his debut with the A’s in 2017. He did not pitch in the big leagues from 2018-20 but returned to the A’s in 2021 when he appeared in eight games. Last year, Moll was 2-1 with a 2.91 ERA in 53 appearances.

Boyle, 23, was the Reds’ fifth-round pick in 2020. He was 3-4 with a 2.17 ERA in 17 starts with the Single-A Dayton Dragons last season. This season, he was 6-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 19 starts with Double-A Chattanooga.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is 6 p.m. Tuesday.

