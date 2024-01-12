Reds add to bullpen by signing Cincinnati native

Cincinnati had already added free-agent starter Frankie Montas, reliever Emilio Pagán and Nick Martinez, who could be used in either role, this offseason.

The 34-year-old Suter is an eight-year veteran who spent seven seasons with Milwaukee before pitching for Colorado last year. He’s 40-22 with a 3.49 ERA in 253 appearances, including 41 starts.

He went 4-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings for the Rockies in 2023.

Suter is a Cincinnati native who attended Moeller High School. He played collegiately at Harvard.