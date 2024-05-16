Wright State adds second transfer of spring

“We are very excited to add Mike to our program,” coach Clint Sargent said in a press release. “His desire to not only contribute, but to also develop in a winning culture, was very refreshing to hear during the recruiting process. His mindset to play the game with life and energy will be a great addition to our locker room. We know his physicality and ability to rebound for our basketball team will go a long way in competing for championships.”

Imariagbe played his first two seasons at McMurray University in Abilene, Texas, averaging 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds in two seasons. He then spent the 2022-23 season at Coastal Bend College, a junior college in Beeville, Texas, but redshirted.

Houston Christian finished 6-23 last season and did not renew the contract of Ron Cottrell, who had led the program for 33 seasons. He was the second longest-tenured coach in Division I. Imariagbe was one of 10 Houston Christian players to enter the transfer portal.

Imariagbe has two seasons of eligibility remaining because his freshman season, played during the pandemic, did not count against his eligibility.

Imariagbe is the second recruit to commit to Wright State since coach Clint Sargent took over the program in March. Last week, Wright State added Jack Doumbia, a 6-6 wing from Lanham, Md., who spent the last two seasons at Norfolk State. He averaged 5.1 points in 12.9 minutes per game last season.