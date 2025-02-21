Reds announce direct-to-consumer streaming option for 2025 season

There are three options with different prices:

1. Monthly plan: Fans can pay $19.99 per month to gain access to all content available on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. That includes spring training and regular-season coverage. Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Cavaliers coverage is also available in this plan.

2. Season pass: Fans can get the same content available in the month plan for $105.99 for the whole season, beginning March 20. The price is $122.99 if you start Feb. 21.

3. Annual pass: A 12-month subscription costs $189.99.

Fans can subscribe at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. There is a FanDuel Sports Network app available for download on most iOs and Android devices, as well as tablets and several living-room/connected-device platforms. Click HERE for a full list of supported devices.

Fans can also subscribe through Amazon Prime. Visit www.Amazon.com/channels and search for the FanDuel Sports Network channel to subscribe.

Reds coverage will also still be available through cable and satellite providers. The Reds announced in January their games would be televised by the same network. The FanDuel Sports Network was known as Bally Sports last year.

The Reds held their first full-squad workout on Monday in Goodyear, Ariz. They start Cactus League play on Saturday with split-squad games against the Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers.