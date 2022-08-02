dayton-daily-news logo
Reds assign top prospect to Dragons

Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

31 minutes ago

Shortstop Noelvi Marte, the top prospect the Cincinnati Reds received in a trade with the Seattle Mariners last week, was added to the Dayton Dragons roster Tuesday.

Marte, 20, was acquired from Seattle on Thursday along with infielder Edwin Arroyo and pitchers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore in exchange for right-hander Luis Castillo.

Marte is the top-ranked Reds prospect, according to MLB.com, and the team’s second-ranked prospect (behind former Dragon Elly De La Cruz) by Baseball America.

This season, he hit .275 with 15 home runs, 55 RBI and 13 stolen bases with High-A Everett.

