Reds beat Brewers in extra innings

Adames’ team-leading 22nd home run of the year accounted for the only run allowed by Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. The right-hander, filling a spot opened when Hunter Greene landed on the IL ahead of the series opener, scattered four hits and two walks while striking out three over 5 2/3 innings.

The two home runs were all either team had been able to muster heading into the eighth when Jonathan India reached on a pinch-hit single and scored on Solano’s hit.

Hiura, who homered Saturday night in his first start since returning from Triple-A Nashville, led off the ninth with his 10th off the season off Hunter Strickland (3-3).

Ross Detwiler worked a perfect 10th for his seventh career save and his first since 2014.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: RHP Jeff Hoffman (right forearm tightness) won’t be activated from the IL Monday as expected after suffering a setback during a bullpen session Saturday in Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Justin Dunn is set to make his Reds debut and will face his former team when Cincinnati opens a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field.