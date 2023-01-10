Reds Caravan to make stops in Hamilton, Dayton

The Cincinnati Reds announced today that the 2023 Reds Caravan will take place from Jan. 23-28 with stops in Ohio (including Hamilton and Dayton), Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.
Additional details are coming from the Reds on some updated locations as well as a list of the players, alumni, broadcasters and front-office staff attending the stops.
Below is the schedule:
- Monday, Jan. 23: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, Hamilton, OH (5-7 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Jan. 23: Southeastern Indiana YMCA, Batesville, IN (6-8 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Jan. 25: Location TBD, Charleston, WV, (5:30-7:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Jan. 26: Huntington Mall, Huntington, WV (4:30-6:30 p.m.)
- Friday, Jan. 27: Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, KY (5:30-7:30 p.m.)
- Friday, Jan. 27: Polaris Fashion Place, Columbus, OH (5:30-7:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Jan. 28: Apollo Career Center, Lima, OH (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Jan. 28: National Museum of the United States Air Force, Dayton, OH (3-5 p.m.)
- Saturday, Jan. 28: Location TBD, Bowling Green, KY (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EST/10-11:30 a.m. CST)
- Saturday, Jan. 28: Red Mile, Lexington, KY (3-5 p.m.)
