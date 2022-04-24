Reds’ Castillo pleased with rehab start with Dragons

Combined Shape Caption Reds starter Luis Castillo is greeted at the dugout by Dragons starter Connor Phillips after the second inning Sunday at DayAir Ballpark. Castillo pitched 2 1/3 innings in his first rehab start. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Reds starter Luis Castillo is greeted at the dugout by Dragons starter Connor Phillips after the second inning Sunday at DayAir Ballpark. Castillo pitched 2 1/3 innings in his first rehab start. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Castillo’s changeup generally had less movement than last year according to Trackman metrics. But he did strike out one hitter with 41 inches of vertical break. Last year he averaged 34 inches.

Castillo struck out the side in the first inning around a walk. He allowed a leadoff single through the right side to start the second inning. But shortstop Elly De La Cruz turned a double play and Castillo got his final strikeout to end the inning.

In the third inning, Castillo walked the bases loaded around a sacrifice bunt and left the game. Jake Gozzo relieved and walked in a run, which was charged to Castillo, before striking out two to end the inning.

“I wasn’t so pleased with the command or locations of my pitches and the movement, but it’s the first outing and I feel like it went well,” Castillo said. “It’s always good to pitch in front of fans and being on the mound is so good. It’s going to keep me keep pushing because I feel really good.”

The Reds entered Sunday with the worst record in the majors at 2-13 and on an 11-game losing streak. Castillo is one of several injured Reds.

“It doesn’t matter where you are and what level you are, the organization that you play for is like your family,” Castillo said. “Something’s going on and you feel deeply hurt. Something happened and you feel handcuffed, because you have the need to go there and help them.”