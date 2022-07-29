dayton-daily-news logo
X

Reds deal two players to Mets for prospects

Tyler Naquin, of the Reds, triples with the bases loaded in the first inning against the Brewers on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Combined ShapeCaption
Tyler Naquin, of the Reds, triples with the bases loaded in the first inning against the Brewers on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
31 minutes ago
Tyler Naquin traded in his second season with Reds

Five days before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Cincinnati Reds made what could be the first of several deals.

The Reds traded outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl to the New York Mets for minor leaguers Jose Acuna, a right-handed pitcher, and Hector Rodriguez, a centerfielder, on Thursday night.

In his second season with the Reds, Naquin, 31, hit .246 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs. He hit .270 with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs for the Reds in 2021 after they signed him as a free agent in February that year. He’ll be a free agent after this season.

Diehl, 28, had a 4.24 ERA in 25 appearances for the Triple-A Louisville Bats and had a 11.12 ERA in five appearances with the Reds in April and May. The Reds selected him off waivers from the Colorado Rockies in April 2021.

ExploreASK HAL: Who will still be with Reds at Field of Dreams?

The Reds assigned Acuna, 19, of Venezuela, to Single-A Daytona. He was 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA in eight appearances, including five starts, at the Rookie League level and in the Single-A Florida State league this year.

Rodriguez, 18, of the Dominican Republic, will play for the Reds in the Arizona Complex League. The Mets signed him as an undrafted free agent in January 2021. He hit .356 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in the Florida Complex League this year.

The Reds (38-60) open a series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Great American Ball Park. The trade deadline is Tuesday.

In Other News
1
Archdeacon: Scoochie’s ‘New York swag’ lifts Red Scare
2
Big Ten football: Expectations for 6 local players in the conference...
3
Dragons hold off Whitecaps, snap long road losing streak
4
Wright State’s Goecke 2 shots off lead at Ohio Am
5
Bengals rookie Dax Hill tackling multiple roles in camp

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top