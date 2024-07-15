Reds draft high school shortstop, college pitcher with second two draft picks

“Lewis was getting some first-round buzz thanks to him showing more impact with his left-handed swing, solid speed and the ability to stay up the middle on the infield,” Jonathan Mayo wrote on MLB.com.

Lewis hit .496 with eight home runs, 41 RBIs and 31 stolen bases as a senior. He was named the Gatorade Nebraska Baseball Player of the Year. He committed to play at Arkansas. His dad Peyton played at Creighton and was an 18th-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 1999.

In the Competitive Balance Round B, with the 71st overall pick, the Reds drafted LSU’s Luke Holman, a 6-4, 204-pound right-hander.

Holman, 21, was the 45th-ranked prospect on MLB.com’s list. He was 9-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 16 games as a junior.

Holman spent one season at LSU after two seasons at Alabama. He’s a graduate of Wilson High School in West Lawn, Pa., and was drafted in the 20th round by the Blue Jays in 2021 but chose not to sign.

Holman is also the son of a former minor leaguer. His dad Craig played at Jacksonville State and spent eight seasons (1991-98) in the Phillies organization.

The draft continues Monday with eight more rounds. The Reds have picks in each round. They also have one pick in each of the final 10 rounds, which will take place Tuesday.