Reds’ first-round pick adjusting to professional baseball with Dragons

McLain made a memorable debut with the Dragons in Lansing: four hits, a home run and five RBIs.

“It was cool,” he said. “I was just excited to be on the field – excited and nervous at the same time.”

McLain said for now he will start at shortstop every other game.

“I stayed in shape, but just in terms of seeing pitching every day, different pitches, you’re not able to replicate facing a guy every single game four to five times unless you’re actually in a game,” he said. “I want to play as much as I can, but whatever Jose says goes. He’s the manager, he’s the boss, I respect his decisions.”

The quick jump from college to High A forces a young player to adjust and learn. Being at the ballpark every day is what is most different.

“Just kind of getting in the routine of every day, and I’m learning that,” McLain said.

He’s also learning what is required of hitting at this level. He started fast and is still hitting .313 through five games and has shown patience.

“You’ve got to be on time all the time and you’ve got to be consistent,” he said. “Have your approach, stick to it. I’m learning to do that right now.”

McLain is 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds and hit nine homers this past college season, but he doesn’t claim to be a power hitter.

“I just try to be a good hitter over everything else, and everything behind that falls into place,” he said. “You’ve got to be a good hitter first, then the power comes second.”

Find a scouting report online and it will question McLain’s ability to stay at shortstop and his arm strength, but he said he plans on being a shortstop.

“I love shortstop,” he said. “I feel like I can make any play, but in the same sentence I’ve got a long way to go, I’ve got a lot to learn. But I feel like I’m on the right path – just get in here every day and learn something new about the position and get just a little bit better every day.”

And the arm?

“It’s good, but it’s gotta get better,” he said. “If I get stronger in the weight room, everything’s gonna get stronger. It’s trending upwards.”

Thursday’s scoring: Dragons starter Lyon Richardson allowed three runs in five innings and struck out seven. Braxton Roxby allowed two runs in the seventh, putting the Dragons in a 5-0 hole.

They rallied in the eighth for three runs. The first scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded, then James Free hit a two-run single with two outs. The Dragons were held to five hits and struck out 15 times.