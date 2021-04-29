Reds hope to build on series win against Dodgers

Wade Miley (2-2, 2.45 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season Friday. He won his first two starts while not allowing a run in 11 innings and then lost his next two, giving up six earned runs in 11 innings.

Miley is 7-4 in his career against the Cubs with a 4.50 ERA in 11 starts.

“I enjoy the competition,” Miley said. “It’s always fun. It’s a great lineup over there. I have a lot of history with those guys. It’s a lot of cat and mouse. Most of those guys, I’ve have had a lot of cool battles with cool at-bats with so hopefully I can out-trick them this time around.”

Miley has pitched with an extra day of rest in each of his starts and will do so again Friday.

“I like it,” he said. “I’m more panicking about when we’ve got to throw when we run out of these extra days.”

That will happen next month when the Reds play on 17 straight days (May 7-23). That stretch starts with series against three teams at .500 or below: the Cleveland Indians (11-12), the Pittsburgh Pirates (12-12) and the Colorado Rockies (9-15). It continues against two first-place teams: the San Francisco Giants (16-9) and Milwaukee Brewers (14-10).

The results against the Dodgers give the Reds hope they can stay in contention.

“We came in here and competed and battled our (butts) off and came out with two wins,” said starter Sonny Gray, who allowed two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday. “We came in here and we looked each other in the eyes and we decided to play. We decided to show up, and we decided to to go after these guys. That’s who we are. That’s who we are going to be from here on out.”

FRIDAY’S GAME

Cubs at Reds, 7:10 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410