Reds in thick of crowded wild card race entering second half

The Reds have not reached the playoffs in a 162-game season since 2013. They last earned a spot in the 60-game 2020 season. In the wild card era, the Reds have never had a losing record at the All-Star break and earned a postseason bid.

However, here are three reasons the Reds could emerge from a crowded group to claim a playoff berth:

1. Parity: The Atlanta Braves (53-42), St. Louis Cardinals (50-46) and New York Mets (49-46) lead the wild card standings.

The Reds trail the Mets by three games, and five other teams are within 3½ games of the leaders: the Arizona Diamondbacks (49-48); San Diego Padres (50-49); Pittsburgh Pirates (48-48); San Francisco Giants (47-50); and Chicago Cubs (47-51).

The Reds get plenty of chances to gain ground in the second half. They have seven games remaining against the Pirates, six each against the Braves, Cardinals and Cubs and three each against the Giants and Mets.

2. Trajectory: The Reds, who open a nine-game road trip and three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Friday, won five of their last seven games before the break. They are 8-5 in July after finishing 14-13 in June. Since a 9-18 May, the Reds have been fighting to get back to .500.

3. Run differential: The Reds have outscored their opponents 432-394. Their expected win-loss record, based on outscoring their opponents by 38 runs, is 53-44. That’s the best number of any of the six teams trailing the wild card leaders.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Reds at Nationals, 6:45 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410