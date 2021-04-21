Reds increasing seating capacity at Great American Ball Park

That number will climb because the Ohio Department of Health will allow the Reds to increase seating capacity from 30 to 40 percent, the Reds announced Wednesday. The change goes into effect April 30 when the Reds start a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

“The Reds are encouraged by this news and will continue to follow the guidelines set by our state,” said Reds President and Chief Operating Officer Phil Castellini in a press release. “We are going to be choiceful as we add seats, keeping the safety of fans as our top priority. We believe this is the right approach as we mirror what is happening throughout the state.”