Reds’ India among 18 players scheduled for salary arbitration hearings

A total of 198 players were eligible for arbitration after the November deadline for teams to tender 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters, and most reached agreements on Jan. 11, when teams and players exchanged proposed salaries. The highest deal was a $31 million, one-year contract between Juan Soto and the New York Yankees, who acquired the outfielder from San Diego last month.

For players and teams unable to reach agreements, hearings will be held before three-person panels.

Baltimore left-hander Danny Coulombe avoided a hearing when he agreed Monday to a one-year contract with the Orioles guaranteeing $2.3 million.

Adolis García and Texas have the largest gap at $1.9 million, with the outfielder asking for $6.9 million and the team offering $5 million.

Right-hander Casey Mize and Detroit had the smallest gap among the 22 players who exchanged proposed salaries but then agreed to a one-year contract guaranteeing $840,000 — an $830,000 salary for this year and a $3.1 million team option for 2025 with a $10,000 buyout. The pitcher had asked for $840,000 and had been offered $815,000.

Also slated for hearings are Baltimore right-hander Jacob Webb ($1 million vs. $925,000), outfielder Austin Hays ($6.3 million vs. $5.85 million) and first baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn ($3.8 million vs. $3.2 million); Houston infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubón ($3.5 million vs. $3 million); Los Angeles left-hander José Suarez ($1.35 million vs. $925,000) and outfielder Taylor Ward ($4.8 million vs $4.3 million); Minnesota infielder/outfielder Nick Gordon ($1.25 million vs. $900,000); Tampa Bay outfielder Harold Ramírez ($4.3 million vs. $3.8 million) and right-hander Jason Adam ($3.25 million vs. $2.7 million); Cincinnati second baseman Jonathan India ($4 million vs. $3.2 million); Miami second baseman Luis Arraez ($12 million vs. $10.6 million), center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($2.9 million vs. $2,625,000) and left-hander Tanner Scott ($5.7 million vs. $5.15 million); New York Mets right-hander Phil Bickford ($900,000 vs. $815,000); Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm ($4 million vs. $3.4 million); and San Francisco third baseman J.D. Davis ($6.9 million vs. $6.55 million).

Ramírez and Adam will be trying to win for the second straight year.

Teams have won the majority of decisions for four straight years, going 13-6 in 2023. They lead players 347-257 since arbitration started in 1974.