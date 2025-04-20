Reds: Lineup is ‘mix and match’ as injuries linger

“Those are two big bats in our lineup, and we’ve missed them,” Reds center TJ Friedl said. “You see it right there. Immediate production. Two big weapons for our lineup, and that’s huge.”

But two days later, first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand went on the injured list with a back injury. It was a reminder of how many moving pieces there constantly are for manager Terry Francona.

“From today to tomorrow, you never know what comes next,” Francona said. “That’s why I don’t get bogged down in what we’re going to do next week.”

Francona’s lineup featured several twists and turns this week.

First, the return of McLain and Hays gave the Reds two of their best bats back in the middle of the lineup. Hays made his Reds debut on Tuesday and homered in two of his first three games with the team.

“Having Hays back helps a ton,” Reds outfielder Gavin Lux said. “He lengthens out this lineup. Obviously getting him back and Matty helps a ton.”

When those two hitters returned, the Reds had 11 potential regulars available for nine spots in the lineup. Francona faced a decision before each game over who he was going to sit, and a slumping Spencer Steer, Jeimer Candelario and Encarnacion-Strand rotated in-and-out of the lineup. Santiago Espinal briefly was in a true bench utility role.

Before Tuesday’s game, Francona said that the lineup would truly be day-to-day.

“(Those guys) are going to play,” Francona said. “(On Tuesday), (hitting coach Chris Valaika) wanted to take Steer out early and have a good session with him out on the field. I thought that’s a good day for him to not play. (Encarnacion-Strand) hadn’t played for a few days and I wanted to get him back in there. We’ll mix and match. I’ll talk to the guys about that.”

Encarnacion-Strand’s injury then changed some of that calculus. He’s set to receive an injection to alleviate the inflammation in his lower back, which has been an issue for him previously in his career.

“We’ve been talking to him all week and trying to manage it,” Francona said. “After what he went through last year, it just seems like the right thing to do.”

Instead of calling up a true bench bat like Jacob Hurtubise to replace Encarnacion-Strand on the roster, the Reds promoted Noelvi Marte from Triple-A. The 23-year-old still has a lot to prove following his terrible 2024 season, but he has great tools and looked much more comfortable during a brief call-up earlier this season.

“I thank God because he helped me come back and feel myself,” Marte said via interpreter Tomás Vera. “Doing what I’m doing right now, I’m confident in myself.”

After Marte got called up on Thursday, Francona was asked how much he expected Marte to play. He said that the events of the last week were an example of why he doesn’t publicly reveal what’s going to happen with the lineup in advance.

“We have a lot of moving parts,” Francona said. “We get McLain back and Hays back. Now, your first baseman goes out.”

He added, “I don’t feel the need to make our lineup out ahead of time for you guys (the media), respectfully.”

While Encarnacion-Strand is out, some help may be on the way. Steer has only been available as the designated hitter this season because a shoulder injury from 2024 lingered into 2025.

“I’m pretty much learning how to throw again,” Steer said.

Francona said that Steer is close to being able to play defense at first base again.

Steer went through a deliberate, more drawn out throwing progression to build strength back up in his shoulder. Over the last week, Steer has significantly raised the intensity of his throwing program.

“The biggest thing I’m fighting is guarding my shoulder,” Steer said. “It’s tensing everything up because my body thinks it’s going to hurt when I throw. I’m fighting that off.”

Since Encarnacion-Strand went on the injured list, Candelario has been the only option on the roster at first base. To build up some more depth, the coaches have had Espinal practice at first base.

Steer’s pending return to the infield will give the Reds some much-needed versatility.

His comeback from the shoulder injury challenged him, but he’s seeing the rewards of his work now.

“It was an extremely frustrating process, as you can tell by the way I’m talking about it,” Steer said. “I’m just trying to stay optimistic and stack up some good days.”

Steer entered this weekend’s series in Baltimore with a .120 average, but his swings have looked much better of late. Only playing as a designated hitter presents some unique challenges because it takes players out of their rhythm, and Steer’s return to first base should help him get on track.

Outfielder Jake Fraley and Lux have also been swinging the bat better, and the Reds’ offense looks like it’s turning a corner.

“I get nervous about turning corners because when I say they do, then they don’t,” Francona said. “Our team is so fluid.”