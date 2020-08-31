Reds manager, player suspended for roles in bench-clearing incident

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell and outfielder Jesse Winker each received a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Monday for their roles in a bench-clearing incident during a game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.
“I think from the league’s standpoint, we have to do everything we can to avoid any sort of altercation,” Bell said. “It’s COVID now, and I think that’s a big consideration. You never want anything like that to happen, but it’s even more important this year to avoid that. We can defend one another and have each other’s back and continue to do the right thing and be mindful that we don’t want anyone to be injured or hurt.”
Bell will serve his suspension Monday when the Reds open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was suspended for “excessive arguing during the bottom of the fourth inning,” while Winker was punished for “contributing to the incitement of the fourth inning incident, and excessive arguing.”
Bell and Winker received undisclosed fines as did first baseman Joey Votto, who was fined “for leaving the bench and contributing to the incitement.”
Cubs catching coach Mike Borzello was also suspended one game.