Reds manager, player suspended for roles in bench-clearing incident

Bell will serve his suspension Monday when the Reds open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was suspended for “excessive arguing during the bottom of the fourth inning,” while Winker was punished for “contributing to the incitement of the fourth inning incident, and excessive arguing.”

Bell and Winker received undisclosed fines as did first baseman Joey Votto, who was fined “for leaving the bench and contributing to the incitement.”