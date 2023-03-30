BreakingNews
UPDATE: Brookville women missing while vacationing in New Mexico found safe
X

Reds Notes: Bell expects fans to enjoy pace of game with new pitch clock

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By , Staff Writer
25 minutes ago
Clock trimmed spring training games by an average of 21 minutes

CINCINNATI — The words, “Every Watch Has a Story,” adorn the back of the Cincinnati Reds dugout at Great American Ball Park this season. They’re ads for a luxury watch boutique of the same name. The words appear next to an image of a stopwatch.

It’s fitting Reds players will see watches over and over again in the dugout because a watch will figure prominently in the 2023 Major League Baseball season. A game known for having no time element now will run by a pitch clock.

Many fans on Opening Day on Thursday experienced the pitch clock, which trimmed the average time of Reds spring training games by 21 minutes, for the first time.

Reds manager David Bell didn’t expect fans to notice the clock too much.

“I don’t expect there to be a lot of violations,” he said. “I think that’s what you notice. Maybe early, maybe for the first few games they come to, they might pay more attention to it, but it goes away pretty fast. You kind of forget about it. But what you do notice is the overall pace and you enjoy that and get home a little bit earlier.”

Explore» 2023 OPENING DAY ROSTER: What to know

First lineup: Second baseman Jonathan India hit leadoff on Opening Day. He hit in that spot in 70 starts last season.

Center fielder TJ Friedl was one spot behind him. He led off in 41 games last season but did not hit second.

“He does a lot of things offensively,” Bell said. “He gets on base. He’s kind of a diverse type of hitter He has sneaky power. He bunts. He handles the strikes zone well, so having him at the top of the order is kind of exactly what you’re looking for. He hasn’t hit second a lot, but he’ll be fine.”

Second game: The Reds and Pirates are off Friday and resume their three-game series at 4:10 p.m. Saturday. the Reds will celebrate Kids Opening Day. Fans with kids can watch local mascots walk the red carpet at 11:15 a.m. Reds players will follow at noon.

Fans 14 and younger will receive a Kids Reds Cap, and after the game, kids can line up to run the bases.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Reds: What to know about 2023 Opening Day roster
2
High School Baseball: Boro’s Ewing eyes ‘bigger stage’ of SEC
3
5 things to know about Cincinnati Reds, Opening Day
4
Opening Day: Reds ‘excited to get this thing kicked off’
5
Commentary: OK, fine, bring on another Reds baseball season

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top