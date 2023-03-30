Reds Notes: Bell expects fans to enjoy pace of game with new pitch clock

First lineup: Second baseman Jonathan India hit leadoff on Opening Day. He hit in that spot in 70 starts last season.

Center fielder TJ Friedl was one spot behind him. He led off in 41 games last season but did not hit second.

“He does a lot of things offensively,” Bell said. “He gets on base. He’s kind of a diverse type of hitter He has sneaky power. He bunts. He handles the strikes zone well, so having him at the top of the order is kind of exactly what you’re looking for. He hasn’t hit second a lot, but he’ll be fine.”

Second game: The Reds and Pirates are off Friday and resume their three-game series at 4:10 p.m. Saturday. the Reds will celebrate Kids Opening Day. Fans with kids can watch local mascots walk the red carpet at 11:15 a.m. Reds players will follow at noon.

Fans 14 and younger will receive a Kids Reds Cap, and after the game, kids can line up to run the bases.