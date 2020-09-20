Reds notes: Lorenzen impressive again in second start

Michael Lorenzen has impressed everyone by what he’s doing in two starts after pitching most of the season in relief — Joey Votto, included.
“It’s hard to do, to all of a sudden hop on the mound and go deeper in the game,” Votto said Sunday. “He’s so dynamic: playing center field, running the bases and obviously hitting. He’s been an impressive player, one of the few in my career that breaks a lot of molds.”
Lorenzen allowed two earned runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings, setting the tone in a 7-3 victory against the Chicago White Sox as the Reds won the series 2-1 at Great American Ball Park. He struck out eight.
Lorenzen allowed one earned run on five hits in his first start in a 4-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates last week. He has lowered his ERA from 5.23 to 4.45 in the two starts, which followed 15 relief appearances. He wanted to stay in the game but was replaced by Lucas Sims in the fifth.
“I always want to stay in,” Lorenzen said. “Whenever I’m playing baseball, I’m happy. Whenever someone tells me I can’t play anymore, I get a little upset. At this point in time, winning is the only thing that matters. There’s no room for selfish behavior. With Lucas Sims and others coming behind me, I felt pretty comfortable we were going to win the ballgame.”
Career milestone: With walks in the third, fourth and innings, Votto set a Reds record for career walks, passing Pete Rose. Votto has walked 1,211 times. Rose walked 1,210 times.
Votto reached the milestone in 7,564 plate appearances in 14 seasons. Rose played 19 seasons for the Reds and walked 1,210 times in 12,344 plate appearances.
Rose ranks 14th in baseball history with 1,566 career walks. Votto ranks 58th in baseball history in career walks. He passed Pee Wee Reese (1,210) on Sunday.
Looking ahead: Luis Castillo (3-5, 3.03 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:40 p.m. Monday. Brandon Woodruff (2-4, 3.45) will start for the Brewers.
It will be the second time this season Castillo and Woodruff have started the same game. Castillo allowed one earned run on five hits in six innings on Aug. 25 in a game the Reds lost 3-2. Woodruff allowed two earned runs on four hits in six innings.
For Castillo, it’s a chance to help his team move closer to a playoff berth. He said he’s enjoying the first playoff race of his career.
“The fact that this team has a chance to get there is pretty awesome," Castillo said through an interpreter Sunday. “With all the work we’ve done this year, we definitely want to get there."
Saturday’s game: The White Sox won the middle game in the three-game series 5-0. Five White Sox pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.
The White Sox hit five solo home runs, two against Reds starter Trevor Bauer, who pitched seven innings, and three in a row with no outs in the eighth against Robert Stephenson.