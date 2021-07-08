Reds put Gray on injured list for third time

One day after he pitched the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-2 victory, Sonny Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list with a rib cage strain.
The Reds announced the injury Thursday. They recalled Tony Santillan from Triple-A Louisville to take Gray’s place on the roster.
Gray allowed two runs on seven hits in seven innings Wednesday. The Reds improved to 45-41 by winning two of three games against the Kansas City Royals.
This will be Gray’s third stint on the injured list. He was sidelined by a back injury in April and missed time with a groin strain in June. He’s 2-4 with a 3.19 ERA in 12 starts.
Santillan is 1-2 with a 3.78 ERA in four starts with the Reds. He made his big-league debut on June 13.
THURSDAY’S GAME
Reds at Brewers, 8:10 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410