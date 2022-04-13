Reds send outfielder to rehab with Dragons

Almora is on the injured list with the Reds’ Triple-A team in Louisville. The Reds signed Almora as a free agent to a minor-league contract on March 20.

Almora played for the Cubs from 2016-2020. He played like he might live up to his status as the No. 6 overall pick in 2012 draft when he hit .298 in 2017 and .286 in 2018. He hit 13 home runs over those two seasons and carried a .405 slugging percentage.