Reds send outfielder to rehab with Dragons

New York Mets' Albert Almora Jr. runs home to score on a single hit by Jonathan Villar during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

New York Mets' Albert Almora Jr. runs home to score on a single hit by Jonathan Villar during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

Outfielder Albert Almora Jr., once the Chicago Cubs’ center fielder of the future, is joining the Dayton Dragons this week on a road trip to Lake County for a rehab assignment.

Almora is on the injured list with the Reds’ Triple-A team in Louisville. The Reds signed Almora as a free agent to a minor-league contract on March 20.

Almora played for the Cubs from 2016-2020. He played like he might live up to his status as the No. 6 overall pick in 2012 draft when he hit .298 in 2017 and .286 in 2018. He hit 13 home runs over those two seasons and carried a .405 slugging percentage.

Almora appeared in 536 major-league games from 2016-21. He batted only .134 in 82 at-bats since 2020 with the Cubs and New York Mets. He split last season between Triple-A Syracuse and the Mets.

The Dragons open a six-game series against the Lake County at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Jeff Gilbert
