Reds send outfielder to rehab with Dragons

Outfielder Albert Almora Jr., once the Chicago Cubs’ center fielder of the future, is joining the Dayton Dragons this week on a road trip to Lake County for a rehab assignment.
Almora is on the injured list with the Reds’ Triple-A team in Louisville. The Reds signed Almora as a free agent to a minor-league contract on March 20.
Almora played for the Cubs from 2016-2020. He played like he might live up to his status as the No. 6 overall pick in 2012 draft when he hit .298 in 2017 and .286 in 2018. He hit 13 home runs over those two seasons and carried a .405 slugging percentage.
Almora appeared in 536 major-league games from 2016-21. He batted only .134 in 82 at-bats since 2020 with the Cubs and New York Mets. He split last season between Triple-A Syracuse and the Mets.
The Dragons open a six-game series against the Lake County at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.
