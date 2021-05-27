Reds’ Senzel will undergo knee surgery Friday

Senzel is hitting .252 in his third season in the big leagues. He has started 21 games in center field, six at second base and two at third base.

“The day that he last day played was the first time that I knew of anything significant going on with his knee,” Bell said, “and that it really affected the way he was playing. So I think something happened. I don’t know. I don’t believe it was one play or anything like that, but it could have been. Something happened that day that really kind of aggravated it, and so it may not be a new injury. It may be kind of wear and tear over the years, but it did really act up that day and kind of led to where we are today.”