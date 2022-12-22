Reds sign Casali; designate Moustakas for assignment

Veteran infielder Mike Moustakas was designated for assignment. The 34-year-old Moustakas hit .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games in his last season with the Reds.

The three-time All-Star signed a $64 million, four-year contract with Cincinnati in December 2019. He is a .247 hitter with 203 homers and 635 RBIs in 1,315 games.