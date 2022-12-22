Reds sign Casali; designate Moustakas for assignment

CINCINNATI — Veteran catcher Curt Casali also signed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.
Veteran infielder Mike Moustakas was designated for assignment. The 34-year-old Moustakas hit .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games in his last season with the Reds.
The three-time All-Star signed a $64 million, four-year contract with Cincinnati in December 2019. He is a .247 hitter with 203 homers and 635 RBIs in 1,315 games.
The 34-year-old Casali also played for Cincinnati from 2018-2020. He played for San Francisco and Seattle this year, batting .203 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 57 games.
The Reds also signed 32-year-old outfielder Wil Myers on Thursday.
